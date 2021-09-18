Cuba and Mexico sign cultural cooperation agreement





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 17 (ACN) Representatives of Cuba and Mexico signed in Havana an agreement on cultural cooperation, preservation and access to historical digital heritage.



Elvira Corbelle Sanjurjo, director of the National Archive of the Republic of Cuba (ARNAC by its Spanish acronym), and Miguel Ignacio Diaz Reynoso, Mexico's ambassador to Havana, signed the document.



Its objective is to establish the legal framework of reference, in order to develop cultural cooperation activities related to the exchange of knowledge in the diffusion and preservation of historical digital heritage, the Cuban institution reported in a press release.

In addition, its proper implementation in terms of preservation of collections, through digital repositories to help provide constant and affordable access to the public.



It also establishes the scope of financing processes, work programs, protection of intellectual property, information and other relevant aspects, all aimed at achieving a positive interaction and the conservation, protection and dissemination of the region's cultural heritage.



"Our people are united by a great deal of tradition and history," the text states, which is reaffirmed by the current official visit to that country of Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country.



ARNAC, founded on January 28, 1840, is the fifth archive of its kind in Latin America, which was originally called General Archive of the Royal Treasury, after those of Argentina (1821), Mexico (1823), Bolivia (1825) and Brazil (1838).