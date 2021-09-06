Diaz-Canel congratulates director of Cuban National Ballet for important award





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 6 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, congratulated today the prima ballerina and director of the National Ballet of Cuba, Viengsay Valdes, for the Léonide Massine Positano Dance Award, in the category of best dancer in the international arena.



On Twitter, the president congratulated the distinguished artist, considered a worthy heir of the exceptional Alicia Alonso.



He also highlighted the artistic value of the renowned Cuban dancer: "Your virtuosity, a legacy of the Cuban Ballet School, makes us proud. We admire your dedication and simplicity".



This is the second consecutive year that Viengsay Valdes receives this important award, considered one of the highest recognitions of this dance discipline, which originated on the coast of the Italian city of Positano for being a destination that enchanted many ballet celebrities of the 20th century.