Cuban Films at Berlin Archival Assembly Movie Festival





Havana, Aug 27 (ACN) A pick of Cuban movies by filmmakers Sara Gomez and Santiago alvarez will be screened at Berlin’s Archival Assembly Movie Festival running September 1-8.



The screening of the Cuban films was possible thanks to ongoing cooperation between Germany’s Arsenal Institute for Films and Video Art & Arsenal Cinema and Cuba’s Film Institute.



The program includes the screening on September 7 of the film Haus der Kulturen der Welt (Open air at Westgarten), a copy of the 1974 Cuban film “De cierta manera.” This will be the German premiere of the Cuban film.



That same day, Berlin’s Arsenal movie theater will present the “Two Prints Compared” dedicated to Santiago Alvarez by screening the film Cyclone vs Hurricane.



Three films by Sara Gomez will also be screen during the festival which organizers expect to hold every six months.