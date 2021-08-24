Cubans remember birthday of famous popular singer





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Aug 24 (ACN) The town of Santa Isabel de las Lajas pays tribute this Tuesday to Benny Moré, one of the best singers in Cuban history, on the 102nd anniversary of his birth



The people of Lajas, his beloved hometown, have an appointment with the bard, with his songs and memories, and they will not fail to bring flowers to his tomb in the local cemetery and to toast at the Café Cuba to the memory of the singer-songwriter from Cienfuegos.



Agustín Rodríguez Jorge, director of Culture in that municipality, is one of the promoters of the homage to the Bárbaro del Ritmo, at his tomb, in the Cabildo de los Congos, in the places where Moré was and sang, and where many contemporaries still remember him.



Bartolomé Maximiliano Moré Gutiérrez was the first of 18 children of a poor black family, so he had to work from an early age to help support the family.



His unique voice led him to stardom on different stages with pieces of his own and other composers' compositions, which made him rise in the musical world.



He died on February 19, 1963, at the age of 44, although he had already achieved worldwide fame.