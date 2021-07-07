Cubans Residing Abroad Festival Kicks off Wednesday





Havana, July 6 (ACN) The first Cultural Festival of Cubans residing abroad will virtually open Wednesday and run till July 9 with the participation of 88 artists from 15 countries.



Cuban Foreign Minister recently said that the festival will help tighten relations with Cuban nationals residing abroad in what can be considered a tribute to the country’s history and roots.



The festival will be aired live starting at 10 am local Cuba time on the Youtube and Facebook accounts of the Nacion y Emigracion platform and the Cuban Culture Ministry.



The festival will include the first international visual arts contest for Cuban children and adolescents residing abroad and children of Cuban descent.