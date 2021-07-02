Cuban Foreign Minister highlights oncoming celebration of Cuba Va Conmigo festival





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (ACN) From July 7 to 9, the First Virtual Culture Festival Cuba Va Conmigo (Cuba Goes With Me) will gather 88 Cuban artists based in 15 countries, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said today on Twitter.



Rodriguez Parrilla pointed out that the ties with Cuban nationals abroad will be strengthened, in a tribute to Cuban history and roots. He also posted a video announcing that the event (sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs), to be held online, will feature Cuban artists from different parts of the world.



It will be broadcast live from 10 a.m. in Cuba through the Youtube and Facebook accounts of Nación y Emigración and the Ministry of Culture, and again through the digital TC channel Clave.



The new initiative comes on top of other actions that the country's highest cultural entity carries out on a regular basis in coordination with the Division of Consular Affairs and Services to Cubans Living Abroad.