Central Cuba will offer more choices for the summer





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Jul 1 (ACN) Cultural institutions in the province of Cienfuegos are preparing activities for a more diverse summer season.



Odalys Gonzalez Acea, provincial director of Culture, told the press that except for very few cases all cultural events will be held online because of COVID-19, and gave as an example the commemoration of the fifth anniversary of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz’s decease.



“We will also have artistic brigades in medical centers to give a hand during the mass vaccination program in the province,” she remarked. “There will be visual artists conducting creative workshops, community interventions in remote locations, and literary promotion activities bound to facilitate people’s greater interaction with regional culture, whereas performing artists will offer monologues, one-person shows, and small-format plays, always taking into account the health protocols currently in force.”



Other choices will be an alternative music festival, a conference called Amigos del Teatro (Friends of theater) based on contests and exhibitions of local art, clay and engraving workshops, and a great fair of popular art and traditions.



Different though it will be, this summer 2021 is bringing with it many cultural activities for the Cuban family, with home as their main stage.