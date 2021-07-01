Cubans Abroad to Hold First Cultural Festival





Havana, June 30 (ACN) The first Cultural Festival of Cubans Abroad will take place July 7-9 in a virtual format.



The initiative will have the participation of 88 Cuban artists residing in 15 countries said Cuban deputy Culture minister Fernando Leon as cited by the director of migratory policy and attention to Cubans residing abroad at the Foreign Ministry, Yanet Stable on her twitter account.



During a meeting held Wednesday at Havana’s International Press Center, directives with the Culture Ministry said that the festival will offer the opportunity to reaffirm the strengthening of relations with Cuban nationals abroad.



Cubans residing abroad have expressed their support to the Cuban government during the first months of this year by launching meetings to condemn the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba, and by acknowledging the work of the island’s doctors in facing the COVID 19 both in Cuba and in other countries of the world.