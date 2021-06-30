Joint Cuban-Spanish project drafts geological guide on Viñales valley





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 29 (ACN) Cuban and foreign entities and institutions are preparing a Geological Guide on Viñales, the first National Geopark that can contribute in a popular language to nature tourism, said an expert in the issue in Havana.



The indicators of the itinerary are in the final phase of processing between the Geomining Company of the province of Pinar del Rio(western Cuba), the Institutes of Geology and Paleontology and the Geological and Mining Institute of Cuba and Spain, respectively, told the Cuban News Agency the Doctor of Sciences Enrique Castellanos Abella, Director of Geology of the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM).



When it is fully completed, it will be a step forward in the diffusion of the geological knowledge of the country, of Pinar del Rio and of Viñales in a popular language and for nature tourism, Castellanos Abella stated.



Viñales has an important geological heritage, represented by 57 geosites, of which 10 are of international value, 23 national, 18 regional and six of local relevance, according to specialists in the sector.



The scientist also said that the analysis of the aforementioned guide was on the agenda of the National Geology Council, a consultative body chaired by the Minister of Energy and Mines and made up of 13 agencies of the Central State Administration and national entities.



The meeting reported on the approval of the International Geodiversity Day by UNESCO, which is proposed to be held every year on October 6th and which, due to the support of countries and organizations worldwide, will make it possible to increase bilateral and multilateral collaboration.



The Association of Ibero-American Geological and Mining Services (ASGMI by its Spanish acronym), of which Cuba is an active member, sent a letter of support to UNESCO.



In this regard, the Ministry of Agriculture suggested relying on soil funds, the forestry program and on Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) for the celebration of this day in Cuba.