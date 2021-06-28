Documentary on U.S. blockade against Cuba presented in Spain





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) A documentary by young Spanish filmmaker Sergio Gregori summarizing the details of the complex and vast sixty-year-old U.S. blockade against Cuba was presented on Sunday in Madrid.



According to Prensa Latina news agency from Madrid, the 86-minute feature film, entitled Unblock Cuba, was screened at an evening at the Ateneo de Madrid, with the participation of friends and people interested in knowing the reality of the Caribbean Island.



It is a sort of explanatory manual of Washington's economic siege against Havana, with numerous interviews, including former Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia Margallo (Popular Party, right).



Also featured are the opinions of Hero of the Republic of Cuba Gerardo Hernandez, former KGB deputy director Nikolai Leonov, and Spain's current Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto.



During the evening, the Cuban ambassador to Spain, Gustavo Machín, another of the protagonists of the film completed by Gregori in 2020 but updated this year, highlighted the didactic and pedagogical nature of the work.



It has the great merit of explaining for a general public the true history of the blockade, in the midst of the pandemic of the new coronavirus that also hit our economy, he noted.



Machín recalled that during Donald Trump's administration, Spain suffered from five measures that affected its trade, 'but Cuba has 243 measures that tightened the blockade, with an impact also in the health field'.



The diplomat praised the work of Cuban scientists who, despite the obstacles of the coercive measures of the United States, have achieved five vaccine candidates against COVID-19.



We have Abdala with more than 92 percent efficacy in its third phase of trials, while Soberania 02 exceeds 62 percent, although the studies have not yet been completed, he said.



At the meeting, Helena Gaviria, responsible for the subtitling and translation of the documentary, referred to the dream realized by director Gregori of completing a film on the subject.