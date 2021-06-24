DVD Tribute to Chucho Valdés and Irakere presented in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 24 (ACN) Under the Unicornio label of Abdala Productions, the DVD Tribute to Chucho Valdés and Irakere was presented this Wednesday, an audiovisual testimony of the show offered by Carlos Miyares, along with Cuban artists, as part of the 37th edition of the Jazz Plaza 2020 International Festival.



This is nothing less than a tribute to the mythical band Irakere, and its creator, Chucho Valdés, in an audiovisual produced thanks to the collaboration of the National Center of Popular Music.



Víctor Rodríguez García, director of the CNMP, recalled how, together with Abdala Productions, they have been working for several years to pay tribute to musicians and groups of great value for Cuban culture, and commented that this one in particular was a great concert.



The DVD has as intro, the song Misa Negra, and as farewell to Danza Ñañiga, both by maestro Valdés; likewise, you can enjoy Bacalao con pan, Ese atrevimiento (by Ricardo Díaz), and Changó, together with the bonus track Popurrit de éxitos, which includes songs such as Rucu Rucu a Santa Clara (José Luis Cortés) and yo sí tengo el uno (Jesús Morales).



Germán Velazco, who played alto saxophone at the concert, said during the press conference that the songs chosen for the DVD are part of Irakere's repertoire, which the group has always kept alive.



According to Velazco, Irakere is mystical, as something that will continue, and he considers it very good that these things happen because there are generations that do not know about these records and we must continue recreating this music so that it is not lost and it is known that there was such a work, there is a need for continuity, he insisted.



In the album, whose production, musical direction and transcriptions were in charge of Carlos Miyares and with arrangements by Chucho Valdés, several Cuban musicians took part.



They are, besides Velazco and Miyares: Alexander Abreu, Mayquel González, Tony Rodríguez, Harold López-Nussa, Rafael Paseiro, Juan Carlos Rojas (El Peje), Adel González, Yaroldy Abreu and Mandy Cantero.



Miyares said that from the moment the project of making a tribute fell into his hands, he thought of Irakere, which he qualifies as the best band that has existed in Cuba until today.



In the discographic notes, musicologist Neris González Bello said about this DVD that it is a product of excellence, whose purpose is to pay homage to one of the flagship orchestras of Cuban and universal popular music.



We are before an artist who assumes and intervenes, in the same language of the original matrices, the canons pre-established by other authors for the Irakere orchestra, said the musicologist.