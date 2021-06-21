Deadline for San Remo Music Festival entries extended





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) The Organizing Committee of the San Remo Music Festival Cuba 2021 Edition has extended for one month the deadline for admission to participate in its Performance Contest, to be held from November 17 to 20 at the Karl Marx Theater in Havana.



As reported, the Festival is open to vocalists from all over the country who are Cuban citizens between the ages of 18 and 45, be they professional or not.



Applicants are free to select a track in Spanish language and use a cell phone or other device to make a horizontal video of their a capella rendition. If so desired, they may use piano or guitar accompaniment, always ensuring good audio quality.



In the first stage, applicants will make a 3-minute audiovisual presentation and send it to the following e-mail addresses: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



Social media channels have also been enabled for the submission of tracks before July 25, namely: Telegram, @SanRemo Music Awards Cuba and WhatsApp +53 5190220. Applicants must also include in the e-mail their full name and address, ID and phone number, e-mail, and a one-page biography.



A jury will announce the 16 finalists who will take part in the contest, based on four galas. There will be a Grand Prize, a Second Prize and a Third Prize, in addition to a Popularity Award and a Specialized Press Award, all intended to make the winners’ professional and musical talent visible to the world.



If a winner of any of the Awards of the Interpretation Contest is not a professional, his/her accomplishment will pave the way for a direct link to the music system.



However, San Remo Music Festival Cuba 2021 will be more than just a performance contest. From November 16 to 21, the Hotel Nacional will host a large group of experts in side events such as a trade fair for businessmen, a culinary event and a fashion show.



Club 500 (formerly the José Antonio Echeverría Club) will host concerts and shows with national and international artists.



All information on the event will be available and updated on the official pages and profiles on social networks Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube: sanremomusicawardscuba. Those interested parties can download the full conditions of entry from http://sanremomusicawardscuba.com.