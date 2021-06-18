Cuba’s Teatro Nacional celebrates its 62nd anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 17 (ACN) Teatro Nacional de Cuba is celebrating its 62nd anniversary, a good reason to the ceremony organized in this city to pay tribute to its workers and to the history of this institution.



Nereida López Labrada, director of the center, said that the Teatro Nacional, of Cuba and for the world, as historic leader Fidel Castro called it, has fulfilled its mission, even though it still has a long way to go.



“This theater is proud to have safeguarded the works of visual artists, thanks to the essential effort of its staff, its strongest structural support,” she pointed out.



The ceremony included the signing of the code of ethics applicable to the staff of Teatro Nacional, based mainly on personal honesty, the fight against deception and fraud, setting educational examples as individuals, and the rejection of any sign of apathy, indolence, pessimism and defeatism.



There were recognitions of past directors of the theater, whereas the Ministry of Culture awarded the distinction for National Culture to personalities linked to the center's work.