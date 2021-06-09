Online Festival of the Arts starts today in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) The 11th Festival of the Arts of Cuba’s Higher Institute of Arts (ISA) begins today and will run until June 13 with activities in this city and other provinces.



ISA professor David Frank Acosta, one of the organizers, remarked that this edition, like the previous ones, aims to promote creation among young graduates and professors. To be held online due to COVID-19-related restrictions, the event is part of the campaign for the 45th anniversary of the Institute, whose motto is "Because this work belongs to all of us", to pay homage to the 60th anniversary of Fidel Castro’s speech known as Words to intellectuals.



Given its national scope, the Festival will be developed mainly on ISA's digital platforms and institutional profiles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as through Cuban TV. It includes as-yet unpublished concerts and presentations produced at ISA in a journey that covers 10 generations of artists who have graduated from this university of the Arts.



There will also be screenings of short films and documentaries made by the School of Audiovisual Media Arts (FAMCA) and other works presented in national contests, in addition to opportunities for critique and debate, dialogues among creators, and talks about music, restoration and cultural heritage.