Alicia Alonso's centennial celebrated in Spain





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) After a month of presentations in several cities of Spain, the tour of galas in honor of Alicia Alonso (1920-2019), organized to celebrate the centenary of the great Cuban dancer, ended with great success.



A press release of the National Ballet of Cuba (BNC) has it that the extensive tour from May 7 to June 6 included full-house performances. COVID-19 had delayed the commemoration of prima ballerina assoluta’s anniversary, scheduled for 2020 on the occasion of her 100th birthday on December 21.



According to the company founded by Alicia and her brothers Alberto and Fernando Alonso, the success of these presentations reveals the artist’s appeal among audiences, who enjoyed an attractive program that included scenes from emblematic pieces in Alicia's career, such as Giselle, Carmen, La diva, La fille mal gardée, Spartacus, Swan Lake, Don Quixote, Nutcracker and Coppélia.



The tour covered cities such as Madrid, Zaragoza, Murcia, Alicante, Valladolid, Cadiz, Malaga, Cordoba and Santander, where the main newspapers and publications praised the performances and reminisced about Alicia Alonso, who used to say that dance is not an exercise, but an art, one of the fine arts, protected by the muse Terpsichore, the one who delights in dancing.