Cuba to award Eusebio Leal Spengler Prize for the first time





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) The Eusebio Leal Spengler Award will be granted for the first time during the Cuban Historian's Day, to be held from June 17 to July 31.



The award, established as a tribute to the great Cuban intellectual and historian of Havana until his death in 2020, has been organized by the Provincial Executive Committee of the Union of Historians of Cuba (UNHIC by its Spanish acronym) in the capital and co-sponsored by the Office of the Historian of the City (OHCH by its Spanish acronym) and the University of Havana.



Researchers with historiographic, anthropological or patrimonial results, who during a 25-year or more period have distinguished themselves for the solidity, comprehensiveness and scientificity of their work for the benefit of the provincial and national historical culture, are eligible for the Award.



Teachers and professors of general and university education with a 25-year or more professional practice and recognized work in pedagogical research and history teaching will also be considered for recognition.



Likewise, those that contribute to the training of archaeologists, anthropologists, heritage specialists and other specialties that contribute to historical culture, enjoy social recognition and set an example for other teachers will also be taken into account.



A jury composed of important historians and personalities, chaired by PhD. Felix Julio Alfonso, associate historian of the OHCH, will be responsible for analyzing each of the proposals.



The Eusebio Leal Spengler Award will be presented on July 1 at the Provincial Act for the Historian's Day, and with it will begin the tradition of incorporating the tribute to the eternal Historian of the City of Havana, along with the one that is usually made to Emilio Roig de Leuchsenring on the occasion of the commemoration.