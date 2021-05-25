San Remo Music Awards calls for the best voices in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) The Local Organizing Committee of the San Remo Music Awards Cuba 2021 (SRMA) is calling for participation in the singing contest of this international event to be held in Havana November 16-21.



Vocalists from all over the Cuban island, of legal age (between 18 and 45 years old), can participate in the competition, and both professionals and amateurs will aspire to compete.



Candidates must select a free musical theme, although it is essential that it be related to the Cuban song in any of its manifestations.



It is also specified that the materials must be recorded with a cell phone of good resolution, in horizontal position, or with a semi-professional camera, ensuring that the video has an adequate image and audio quality.





The jury assigned to the event will meet for a month, and on July 25 will announce the 16 finalists among all the candidates, who will compete in the contest to be held in a galas format at the Karl Marx Theater.

The Organizing Committee and San Remo Music Awards will award three prizes to an equal number of winners in the contest: Grand Prize, Second and Third Prizes, in addition to the corresponding Popularity and Press Awards.



San Remo Music Awards Cuba will have among its activities a commercial fair for businessmen related to the cultural and similar industries, a culinary event and a fashion show.