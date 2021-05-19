Cuba celebrates International Museum Day





HAVANA, Cuba, May 18 (ACN) With different activities online, created as an alternative to the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19, the network of museums and cultural institutions of the Office of the Historian of the City of Havana celebrates today the International Museum Day.



This year again, the pandemic forces to celebrate the date in a context marked by the coronavirus, where museums have had to reinvent themselves to maintain links with their audiences, and for this, Historian Office in Havana has developed a renewed program, aimed at the public from the virtual world.



One of the most relevant actions is perhaps the reissue of the virtual challenge Discovering Heritage, which this year has as its main proposal to demonstrate that the cultural and heritage wealth that should be promoted is not only in the treasured assets, but in every corner of the city.



This was one of the first initiatives carried out during COVID-19 and thanks to its acceptance, this new edition will be held until May 28, calling once again the followers to identify elements of tangible and intangible heritage, specifically related to the traditions and popular culture of the neighborhoods of Old Havana.



Also, the Facebook accounts of several institutions have hosted workshops, and the youngest members of the family will have their space, while other institutions will host museological and museographic exhibitions on the same social media, such is the case of Casa del Africa, which proposes, from the digital space, to socialize some of the contents that have been generated from socio-museological and anthropological research.



Since 1977, every May 18 is celebrated the International Museum Day, promoted by the International Council of Museums (ICOM), with the aim of raising public awareness of the role of these institutions in the development of society.



For this year 2021, the celebration came with the slogan The Future of Museums: Recovering and Reimagining, and with the idea of promoting experimentation with new and hybrid models of cultural consumption and rethinking the relationship with communities.