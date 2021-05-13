All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban University Promotes Academic Products On-line

Camaguey, May 12 (ACN) The University of Camaguey “Ignacio Agramonte Loynaz”, will launch the online commercialization of academic products as an e-commerce alternative in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the products to promote in a first stage include four short postgraduate courses on different areas of knowledge, while other pre-graduate courses are being considered by professors and researchers who design the academic products.

The director of the University’s Science, Technology and Innovation, Eduardo Sierra, told ACN that they have found interests in their products in countries like Ecuador and Peru, while the local university has possibilities to exchange products with the Autonomous University of Puebla, in Mexico.

Interest in purchasing the Cuban academic products has also been expressed by Dominican Republic, Mexico and China. The commercialization of the products will go through online payment platforms accessible to anybody or any university from around the world, while the courses will be given through the Moodle platform.

The University of Camaguey, http://www.reduc.edu.cu/, will also promote COVID-19 related courses, like the Numeric Fight against Pandemics and others related to Physics.

