Patrimonio: Rumba y Punto, a project to protect traditional culture





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, May 10 (ACN) Designed by the Office of the Historian of the City of Camaguey (OHCC) to safeguard and promote popular and traditional Cuban music genres, the project Patrimonio: Rumba y Punto (Heritage: Rumba and Punto) remains alive and kicking throughout social networks.



In addition to dance and music, this initiative is based on civic education programs to provide children with vocational guidance and teach them to appreciate art and be a better audience.



“Our workshops are in the hand of highly qualified instructors. Now they are working online because of COVID-19, but they keep improving their knowledge and teaching skills constantly,” project director Caridad González Edward told ACN.



“Family is also paramount in each training activity that we organize, as joint work helps us learn more about the child’s interests and concerns and keep track of their academic progress at school. It is a multidisciplinary approach that we intend to maintain at all times, because we do nothing if they are very good at dance or music but perform poorly in the classroom,” she added.



Patrimonio… contributes to popular education about local traditional music and popular culture. It also has plans to organize events with bands from the provincial capital city in order to promote these two genres with deep roots in the Cuban musical heritage.