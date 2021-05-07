Cuban National Ballet tours Spain in honor of Alicia Alonso's centenary





HAVANA, Cuba, May 7 (ACN) The Alicia Alonso Centennial Gala tour of Spain will kick off today with a performance at the San Cugat Auditorium Theater, extending until June 6.



This tour, which will cover more than 15 cities, including Madrid, Alicante, Zaragoza, Valladolid, Cadiz, Cordoba and Malaga, was scheduled to take place in 2020, around the birth date of the prima ballerina assoluta Alicia Alonso (1920-2019), December 21, but the pandemic forced its cancellation.



According to a press release from the National Ballet of Cuba (BNC), thanks to the collaboration of theaters and other organizers, it has been possible to reschedule it for this year with a luxury cast made up of important dance figures from Cuba and other countries.



The program includes selections from several emblematic works of Alicia Alonso's career, such as Giselle, Carmen, Swan Lake, Don Quixote, Nutcracker, La fille mal gardee, Coppelia, Spartacus and The Diva, plus a grand finale with the participation of all the artists.



Mayda Bustamante is in charge of the general direction of the galas; the artistic direction corresponds to an outstanding figure of the Cuban ballet, the first dancer Orlando Salgado; the stage direction, script and creation of the audiovisual presentation throughout the gala, to Liuba Cid; and as maître d' and rehearsal director will be the Cuban first dancer Lazaro Carreño.