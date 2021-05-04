Panama and Camagüey universities discuss future cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, May 4 (ACN) The Technological University of Panama (UTP) and the University of Camagüey (UC) analyzed during a virtual meeting new areas of academic exchange and collaboration that consolidate their 26 years of relations.



Rectors Héctor M. Montemayor and Santiago Lajes Choy headed the meeting, which had among its objectives to show the experiences of both institutions in the confrontation to the COVID-19, and how from the scientific activity they offer answers to problems derived from this epidemic situation.



Executives of the Central American university center shared several social, educational and scientific actions developed in response to the disease, and showed interest in having the professors of their Cuban counterpart join the postgraduate programs of the Panamanian university, especially the Doctorate in Bioscience and Biotechnology, and the Master's Degree in Energy.



According to the website www.reduc.edu.cu, another of the activities proposed by the UTP is the participation of students from the Camagüey house of higher studies in its Scientific Initiation Day, which will be held virtually, and the link to its student scientific magazine.



The Panamanian entity, leader in Latin America in engineering, science and technology, proposed to carry out mirror classes with the participation of professors and students of the two academies, through online exchanges on their lessons and the publication of articles in their scientific journals.



They also invited experts from the University of Camagüey Ignacio Agramonte Loynaz to attend their Engineering Congresses as speakers or members of the Scientific Committee, according to the publication.



Yailé Caballero Mota, director of International Relations of the UC, informed that in the future they will work to promote academic exchanges and the signing of specific actions of cooperation in student and teacher mobility.



As part of the plans, she also mentioned the extension of these actions to other areas of knowledge and the creation of joint research projects involving scientific leaders from both institutions.



During the online session, the Higher Education institutions agreed on several fields of interest to continue strengthening relations, such as Biotechnology, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, Engineering Education, Civil and Mechanical Engineering, Information and Communication Technologies and the Environment.



The University of Camagüey and the Technological University of Panama began their ties in 1995 and among the collaboration during these years, the signing of the renewal of the Framework Agreement in 2011, visits of the rectors, research stays of professors, student mobility, and exchanges in postgraduate and graduate courses stand out.