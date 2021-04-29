World Dance Day 2021: dance as a vaccine for the soul





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 29 (ACN) A pandemic-ravaged world celebrates today World Dance Day 2021 with dancers, choreographers and audiences convinced of dance’s balsamic capacity.



Another April arrives full of anachronistic and digital contexts for this artistic expression that lives largely on the rapprochement between dancers and public as well as on the rooms and on personal proximity.



One more year of a trial by fire, as the German ballet dancer Friedmann Vogel said in the Message for World Dance Day 2021: Never in recent history has the dance community been challenged in such a way to stay motivated and find its reason for being.



Dancers, choreographers, students, students, amateurs, all looking for that space in the digital environment that allows them to rekindle the passion for dance and make it stronger in such complex times.



The president of the International Dance Council (CID) - UNESCO, Alkis Raftis, issued a message inviting professionals of this branch of art to think about their role in this current situation of virus, confinement and curfew.



“People need you now and will need you after this crisis,” he insisted, “and certainly, the movements that dance imparts to the spirit in the midst of this pandemic that calls for detachment and tranquility at home, is healing.



“Produce a vaccine against the virus of the soul: you know how to make people dance,” Raftis said.



Immersed in the fight against COVID-19, Cuba celebrated an April of movement by turning to its main events as a reaffirmation of a spirit that does not die out.



The Festival de Danza en Paisajes Urbanos; Habana Vieja, ciudad en movimiento; Los Días de la Danza; Habitando Espacios; Juntos por la Danza; and the 12th edition of Fiesta de la Danza (FIDANZ 2021), are some examples of this.



As of today, as a birthday that marks the beginning of another 12 months of life, dance has the opportunity to continue reinventing itself.