Viengsay Valdés closes the curtains on the virtual delivery of La Huella de España





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) With thanks to the Cuban and Spanish audiences of the 29th Festival La Huella de España, Viengsay Valdés, chairperson of the event and general director of the National Ballet of Cuba (BNC) brought to a close the first online edition of the acclaimed event.



In her closing remarks, the Cuban prima ballerina praised the tremendous efforts to organize the Festival and stated her hopes that the next one takes place onstage, as both Cuban and Spanish artists long for to exchange experiences and strengthen their.



Spanish Ambassador Angel Martin Peccis thanked the Cuban Ministry of Culture for its standing support of the Festival and especially Alicia Alonso (1920-2019), "the great Cuban artist"; the BNC "for its standing support of La Huella de España; and a number of associations of Spaniards who arrived in Cuba many decades ago and for whom the event has been an opportunity to share the cultural bonds that unite both peoples.



The last day of the Festival included the publication of images of the socio-cultural community project A compás flamenco; messages from Spanish artists Tina Gutiérrez (soprano) and Cristina Hoyos (flamenco dancer, choreographer and actress); and the screening of the video clip Regalo No.1, by Ivette Cepeda. There was also a special TV program presentation of the zarzuela La revoltosa, by Rosita Fornés and Ramón Calzadilla and other performances by the BNC.



The Festival reached 300,260 people in 90 countries, mainly Cuba, United States, Spain, Mexico and Argentina.



Marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, this online edition also included lectures by leading dancers from Cuba and Spain, namely Eduardo Veitía, director of the Spanish Ballet of Cuba, and BNC historian Miguel Cabrera, as well as a cultural revue with special guests, concerts, and screenings of a various dance pieces.