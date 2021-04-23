As of today, 29th edition of La Huella de España Festival





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 22 (ACN) The XXIX edition of the event, dedicated this year to Prima Ballerina Assoluta Alicia Alonso and designed to highlight the links between Spanish and Cuban culture, starts today online with the presentation Spain’s Influence on Cuba: Past, Present and Future by Jorge Peralta, the cultural attaché of the Spanish Embassy.



Both this lecture and the rest of the scheduled activities will be broadcast on the Ministry of Culture's YouTube channel and on the Cuban TV channel Clave.



At noon, we will enjoy the piece Don Quixote, performed by the National Ballet of Cuba (BNC) on January 1, 2018.



Viengsay Valdés, general director of the BNC and chairperson of the Festival, will give the opening speech at 2:30 p.m., followed by the screening of Alicia Alonso in Carmen, a 1968 production of the Cuban Film Institute (ICAIC).



Poet Nicolás Guillén’s Balada de los dos abuelos, delivered by Luis Carbonell, is reserved for 4:00 p.m., and at 5:00 p.m. it will be the turn of the La revoltosa, a Spanish zarzuela performed by the great figures Rosita Fornés and Ramón Calzadilla.



In the words of Deputy Minister of Culture Fernando Rojas, this 29th edition of the Festival, to be held until April 25, reflects the Cuban institutional will to make more offers available to the public, adding that this edition has special significance because of its relationship with the Iberian imprint on our culture and the various Spanish communities and regions to which the previous 28 editions have been dedicated.



According to a BNC press release, this edition will feature performances by Cuban and Spanish artists and troupes such as the BNC, the Ballet Español de Cuba, the Antonio Gades Company, Lizt Alfonso Dance Cuba, ECOS, Habana Compás Dance, Ivette Cepeda, Johana Simón, and Tina Gutiérrez, among others.