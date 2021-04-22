Jibarama 2021 Environmental Film Festival begins today in eastern Cuba





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) The XI Environmental Film Festival of Gibara, Jibarama 2021, begins today in this coastal city of the province of Holguin, mostly on digital platforms and media.



This edition is dedicated, among other milestones, to Gibara and its natural environment and the 80th anniversary of the birth of the late Cuban filmmaker Humberto Solás, creator of the Festival de Cine Pobre (Low-income Film Festival), Yaquelín Yoandra Tapia, director of the Film Center, told ACN.



Formerly known as the Cave Film Festival, this event includes virtual visits to a cave system, the photographic exhibition of the community project Cámara Chica-Voces del Audiovisual de Gibara, and the exhibition Persiguiendo la luz (Chasing the light) by self-taught photographer Joel David Pupo, from the Gibaravisión TV center.



There will be broadcasts of interviews with artists, film personalities and members of the Organizing Committee. Moreover, members of the Publicitur S.A. Communication Agency will make special interventions in connection with Respira (Breathe), a campaign of the tourist destination Cuba, as well as collateral activities in open spaces and with limited attendance, such as book fairs, collection of raw materials, and sanitation of beaches.



Jibarama 2021 will end with the awarding of photography and drawing prizes and an online closing gala.



Gibara, known as an attractive city to develop filmmaking, has been the setting of several Cuban movies and the cradle of Humberto Solás’s brainchild, the Festival de Cine Pobre, currently called Gibara International Film Festival, which reaches beyond the seventh art to become a breeding ground for the arts every year, Yoandra Tapia remarked.