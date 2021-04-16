Trinidad Biennial returns with its sights on global challenges

SANCTI SPIRITUS, Cuba, Apr 16 (ACN) On the premise that all creators should feel part of a project like the Trinidad Biennial, the ninth edition of this event kicked off online Thursday, intended to use the visual arts and the intimacy of isolated beings to look at contemporary global challenges.



Organized by the Benito Ortiz Art Gallery in the town of Trinidad, the Biennial will show Internet users how the isolation imposed by COVID-19 more than a year ago and the fact that people have to resort to social networks to communicate have been approached through different artistic techniques.



“The pandemic changed practically all cultural events in Cuba,” Arnel Cadalso, a specialist from the Provincial Visual Arts Council (CPAP) told ACN; “hence the selection of a topic akin to what is happening right now to show how artists focus their work on ecological, environmental and economic challenges of a global nature.”



According to CPAP, joining the Cuban artists (some of them based in Argentina and the United States) are others from Mexico, Colombia and Italy, including young graduates who already have a solid career and a few renowned ones.



The exhibition includes installations, drawings, sculptures, photographs, etc., revealing of a variety of convergent styles and ways of dealing with the ongoing pandemic.



“The works of these artists needs to be fairly valued. Creating under these circumstances is anything but easy sometimes, what with the shutdown of exhibition spaces, but from what I have seen, most of them have continued to work in a sustained manner,” he said.