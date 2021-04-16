Culture-Tourism Agreement in eastern Cuba strengthens services and alliances with other countries





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Apr 16 (ACN) Diversifying tourist and artistic products, creating new projects and cultural routes, and strengthening the alliances with other countries are among the main topics of the Culture-Tourism agreement in the province of Holguin.



Headed by Rachel García Heredia, director of the Culture Sector, and Eddy Santos González, delegate of the Ministry of Tourism in the province, the meeting established lines of work and joint projects to support art and tourism with the help of local talents once the COVID-19 crisis comes to an end.



The agenda included the marketing of goods and services of high cultural and patrimonial values that reflect on the province’s and the country’s identity and the development, promotion and sale of local souvenirs.



It was also agreed to extend the shows organized in tourist facilities under the direction of the artistic staff endorsed by the Cuban Institute of Music and the National Council of Performing Arts.



New projects for foreign clients were discussed, among them "El patio de los artistas" and the Cultural Fair "Cubaneando"—which combine Cuban and Caribbean arts and is intended to become still another recreational offer at the Guardalavaca—and a number of entertainment events for the Iberostar Selection Almirante hotel, recently opened in the said destination.



There were proposals to organize exchanges and alliances with other countries to extend local cultural events such as the popular celebrations to countries like Trinidad and Tobago.



This Agreement will also pave the way for major projects in places like the Plaza de la Marqueta Cultural Center, the Colonial Theater of Gibara, the Saratoga Hotel of the capital city, the Cuadernos Papiro Manufactured Paper Workshop, and the art galleries, squares and parks of the city of Holguin.