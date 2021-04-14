Cuban Film Institute resumes film projects after a year of no action





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 13 (ACN) Through new partnerships between audiovisual creation crews and the Cuban Film Institute (ICAIC by its Spanish acronym), a trio of filmmaking projects will be presented to the audience, after the impasse created by the pandemic in the country.



After this year of inactivity, the Institute has opted to break the impasse and summon filmmakers and independent groups in order to develop quality unpublished scripts and at the same time get the industry active, according to the Cubacine website.

These projects are: a choral fiction feature film, a documentary series and a series of capsules of master classes by film professionals.



According to the Cuban film website, these works will have to adapt to lower production budgets due to the country's economic and epidemiological crisis, but even so, they aspire to have a higher esthetic and creative quality.



The feature film is perhaps the most daring and innovative product, although it is not the first time a Cuban film is presented in the format of a miscellany of short stories.



The documentary series, on the other hand, will be dedicated to the presence of the arts in cinema and is produced by ICAIC and the Mar y Cielo audiovisual creation collective.



It will have six 26-minute chapters and will be a sort of tribute to the Cuban artistic tradition.



En set is the name of the set of ten capsules of film master classes, and the third audiovisual product consists of conferences with specialists in lectures that will address topics ranging from narrative structures, characters, direction of actors, photography, production, editing, sound design and music to research techniques in documentaries and legal aspects of an audiovisual project.