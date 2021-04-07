Latin Institute of Music to premiere musical piece dedicated to Alicia Alonso





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 7 (ACN) The Latin Institute of Music (ILM) will release in November this year a piece called Alicia's Fantasy, composed for violin and orchestra by Daniel Martin Subiaut, president of the said institution and the Batuta Prize Organization.



The work was written to be premiered by the multi-awarded Ecuadorian maestro Jorge Saade this year in Cuba, and will subsequently be played on his world tour in 2022 in venues such as the Royal Festival Hall in London, Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires, Carnegie Hall in New York, and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.



According to the ILM president, he was inspired by what he thought Alicia, who was blind, visualized while dancing, in an act of love, faith, courage and commitment as much as of endless pain and emotion.



He described as a luxury the fact that Maestro Saade is premiering it and also responsible for the arrangement. “It is another gift for the centennial of both the incomparable dancer and the ILM. I hope that someday the National Ballet of Cuba will dance Alicia’s Fantasy; that would be wonderful,” he added.



On March 8, ILM released the animated short film Tito Reacciona a Alicia Alonso as a tribute to the Prima Ballerina Assoluta from the series of the well-known Mexican character.