Cuban theater, a national monument, celebrates its 158th anniversary





MATANZAS, Cuba, Apr 6 (ACN) The Sauto Theater, a National Monument, with the discretion that the times demand, celebrates its 158th anniversary today, and recalls a date that marked a milestone in the history of architecture and the arts in this western city, said Kalec Acosta, director of the institution.



An exhibition dedicated to Cecilia Sodis Carrillo, director of the neoclassical coliseum between 1989 and 2016, on Tuesday marks the recognition of a tireless cultural promoter, protagonist in the promotion of the efforts for the restoration of a architectural jewel in the so-called Athens of Cuba.

Acosta explained that the theater's conservation team, from funds preserved in the documentation center, organized the exhibition tribute to an essential person in the national performing arts, respected among artists and authorities for her devotion.

During the last twelve years -10 dedicated to restoration and two in the context of pandemic- the inauguration of the Sauto Theater was commemorated without the presence of the public, however, nowadays the coliseum remains ready to receive spectators whenever possible, with the undeniable beauty that derives from its more than 90 % of originality.