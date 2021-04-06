Permanent Hall opens at the Puppet Theater Museum El Arca





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 5 (ACN) A permanent hall was opened on Sunday at the Puppet Theater Museum El Arca by Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar and Reynaldo García Zapata, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) in the capital and Governor of Havana, respectively.



Designed for the most diverse audiences, this work of a profound social character was developed as a tribute to the VIII Congress of the PCC and the 60th anniversary of the José Martí Pioneers Organization and the 59th anniversary of the Young Communist League.



The new hall includes puppets, sketches, costumes, hand programs, models, set designs, documents and materials related to puppetry donated by designers, specialists, technicians, consultants, builders and directors.



In statements to the press, Rigel Gonzalez Herrera, the Museum's main specialist, explained that the permanent exhibition features a Cuban collection linked to the history of puppetry in Cuba from the 1950s to the present and a universal one with animated figures from different parts of the world.



The site will have a museum classroom and facilities for digital animation workshops, performances, and the study and preservation of the heritage related to the art of animated figures.



In his opening remarks, Michael Gonzalez, Heritage Director of the Office of the Historian of the City of Havana (OHCH), said that this museum pays tribute to its main promoter, the late Dr. Eusebio Leal Spengler, who had the idea of creating it to preserve the heritage of puppetry, precisely in a space where his office was located for a time.