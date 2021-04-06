



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 5 (ACN) Cuba is committed to culture as a driver of sustainable development, the permanent mission of this Caribbean country to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization ( UNESCO) said today on Twitter.



In its message on that social media, the Cuban Mission recalled Havana's designation as Creative City of Music, in October 2019, and pointed out that the government of the capital reaffirms its commitment to an integral management based on creativity and cultural industries.



In another communication on Twitter, the Cuban permanent mission to UNESCO detailed that Havana is a full member of the World Network of Creative Cities and is developing strategies to promote international cooperation and the exchange of good practices in this field.



According to a recent statement by the Cuban Culture Portal, Cubarte, Havana has always been a space of musical confluence, where events, popular festivals and festivities have served as a pretext to place the best of national and international music within everyone's reach.



Being declared Creative City of Music on October 31, 2019 implies an international recognition that allows the city to be part of the World Network that groups 246 metropolises around the world with this condition.



Cubarte says that the designation gives visibility to one of the artistic manifestations with the greatest social impact in the city, as well as contributing to social inclusion and employment for young people.