Cuban dance company Malpaso performs in Serbia





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 5 (ACN) Just a few hours after its arrival in Belgrade, Cuba's Malpaso Dance Company debuted before the public in the Atelje 212 hall to display its renowned excellence.



The presentation is part of the program of the 18th edition of the Belgrade Dance Festival (BFI), which is directed by the prominent cultural promoter Aja Jung with international character and brings together ensembles from different corners of the planet, despite the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Prensa Latina news agency.



The source underlines that the purity of the company's style, made up of 14 dancers, was highlighted by the group's director, Fernándo Sáez Carvajal, who at a press conference referred to the special preparation they had to make for the presentations in Serbia.



The show consisted of three pieces: Vals Indomitable, by Aszure Barton (Canada); 24 hours and a dog, choreographed by the group's artistic director Osnel Delgado and the dancers, and Tabula rasa, by Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin.



Today the Cuban troupe will travel to Novi Sad, capital of the autonomous province of Vojvodina, 95 kilometers northwest of Belgrade, to perform at the Serbian National Theater, and on the 7th, it will do so at the Cultural Center of the city of Gornji Milanovac, 120 kilometers south of the Serbian capital.