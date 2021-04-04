Piña Colada, a Music Festival in the Preference of Cuban Youths





Ciego de Avila, Cuba, April 2 (ACN) The 18th Piña Colada Fusion Music Festival is sounding on several online platforms to promote the exchange of young Cuban artists and the public.



The cultural initiative marks the 59 anniversary of the creation of Cuba’s Young Communist League and the 60th Birthday of the Pioneer Children Organization. The Festival will have its place on Cuban radio and television as well.



Festival president Arnaldo Rodriguez said that the event includes concerts, documentary films, theoretical sessions and interviews with participants in previous festivals.



Rodriguez said that if sanitary conditions allow it a second Festival with in person attendance could take place in June.



The Piña Colada Festival was born in 2004 as an opportunity for the public to enjoy the best of the most popular Cuba music tunes including the development of fusion music.