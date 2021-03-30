Cuba to host 10th edition of international music festival





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 30 (ACN) My Havana is Music is the slogan of the 10th edition of the International Festival Un Puente hacia la Habana(A Bridge to Havana), to be held April 29 to May 1.



The event, created and directed by Jorge Luis Robaina, leader of the Karamba group, is sponsored by the Recording and Music Publishing Company, EGREM, and will have social media as its main stage.



The conditions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic will not be an obstacle to expose a wide variety of views that will include concerts, theoretical debates, enjoyment of archival materials, interviews, a photo contest and much more, Robaina told exclusively to Cuban News Agency (ACN).



Among the issues to be discussed by those attending the event are the challenges arising from the impossibility of holding massive concerts and shows in the midst of so much global uncertainty, the musician added.



In addition, Cuban musicians, journalists, musicologists and international artists who have participated in previous editions of the event will debate on "Revolution in the music industry: how to make oneself visible and generate income in the new digital era".



Another highlight of the Festival will be the publication of the second volume of the CD A Bridge to Havana, featuring artists such as the duo Andy y Lucas, Carlos Torres, Buena Fe, Waldo Mendoza, David Blanco, Perrozompopo, Kiko and Shara, among others.



The Festival A Bridge to Havana aims to unite music professionals and create alliances in a unique environment to assess the benefits and challenges imposed by the music industry in the current context.