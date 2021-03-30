Cuban violin student awarded in international online contest





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 30 (ACN) Student Lia Garcia Oliva, from the Amadeo Roldan Professional School of Arts, won second place in the age 14-16 category during the spring edition of the online King's Peak International Competition.



The future violinist is proud that the jury was chaired by the prestigious professor Boris Kuschnir, from the Vienna Conservatory, Austria, who studied with Boris Belenky at the Tchaikovsky Conservatory in Moscow and founded the Wiener Schubert Trio in 1984, with which he won several prizes.



The 16-year-old student thanked her teacher Maria Verdecia, who inculcated everything she knows from sixth grade to the present and taught her the work Nocturne for violin and piano by the French composer Lili Boulanger, with which she made the pass for the intermediate level and the graduation recital of the elementary level.



Likewise, the young woman, who defended a piece of the musical trend known as impressionism, showed her gratitude to the renowned violinist William Roblejo, her current professor of that instrument at the Amadeo Roldan conservatory.



According to King's Peak International Competition, it is a worldwide online classical music competition that includes several categories for instrumentalists and vocalists from 5 to 23 years of age.



With this recent award, the National Center of Art Schools has won 41 awards since last June 2020, when Cuban students began to participate in online competitions.