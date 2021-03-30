Cuban literary and artistic promotions company publishes new book on Alicia Alonso





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 30 (ACN) Alicia Alonso. Gloria y escuela ("Glory and School"), biographical remarks on the mythical ballerina and choreographer, a text written by researcher Pedro Simon, has been published by Cuban Editions, a publishing house of the Artistic and Literary Promotions Company Artex SA.



The volume is published on the occasion of the centennial of prima ballerina assoluta Alicia Alonso, an essential personality of Cuban and universal ballet, whose celebrations began in 2020 and continue this year.



The publication includes the text Alicia Alonso. Orbit of a Legend, a well-documented essay on the main events in the life and career of the founder of the Cuban National Ballet (BNC).



It also includes the complete catalog of her choreographic creations; and a section entitled Vision de sus contemporáneos (Vision of her contemporaries), which gathers texts that assess or pretend to analytical approaches to her art.