Cuban ballet student awarded in international online competition





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 22 (ACN) The student Monica Cristina Tapia Tamayo from the Fernando Alonso National Ballet School (ENB) won third place in the Senior Category, awarded by the jury of the online competition Dance Open America in the United States.



According to Zulema Armas, deputy director of communication and international relations of the National Center of Art Schools (CNEArt), the 17-year-old student, who is in her second year at the ENB, was the winner among the 39 contestants selected out of a total of 169.



Monica Cristina competed with two regulation works, the most special of which was the variation of Swanilda, which she dedicated to Maestra Ramona de Saa, ENB's director, who rehearsed it for her when she was still in elementary school.



In its second edition, Dance Open America was held online between March 18 and 21 and concluded with the final gala and awards ceremony.



The first version took place in December 2020 and two Cuban ballet students won first and second place, also in the Senior Category.