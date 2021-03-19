Cuba develops project Havana Cinemas, a work of historical reconstruction



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 18 (ACN) More than 10 years were spent by Cuban professionals in a research that concluded in a book called Cines de La Habana. Evolution and Valuation, which is a contribution to the rescue of the memory of Cuban cinemas.





The publication provides an important documentary basis for decision making regarding their preservation and is also a valuable work and consultation tool, informed Lilian Alvarez Diaz, PhD in Physical-Mathematical Sciences, secretary of the Cuban Academy of Sciences (ACC).



Its main authors are from the Technological University Jose Antonio Echeverria (CUJAE by its Spanish acronym), with the collaboration of colleagues from the company of architecture and urbanism projects RESTAURA, of the Historian of Havana's Office.



The work rebuilds the history of the Havana's movie theaters, identifies their urban, architectural and cultural values necessary for their rehabilitation, based on the use of proprietary methods, according to the work' s title.



It combines dispersed information, processes quantified data on dates, places, owners, architects, capacities, planimetric and constructive typologies of 191 movie theaters in the city.



In what is considered the first work of its kind in the country, whose sequence can be applied in other series of the nation, it offers attributes of the intangible heritage that allow its assessment as heritage assets.



Its economic benefits would be indirect because of the significance of the rescue of valuable works for the historical memory in risk of disappearance or losses due to ill-advised decisions regarding their intervention that can be avoided through consultations.



Besides, its usefulness for teaching and its impact on the community is evidenced by the work Cines de La Habana. Evolution and Valuation, one of the ACC's 2019 Awards for the results of scientific research.