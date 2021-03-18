The Cuban Film Institute will have a new visual identity





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 17 (ACN) The Cuban Film Institute (ICAIC) will officially present today its new visual identity, its first official logo ever, according to Daylina Morales Escobar, director of the institution's Information Center.



The presentation will take place through its profiles on social networks, an unprecedented action within the context of the celebrations for ICAIC’s 62nd anniversary on March 24 with the slogan Identity and movement for Cuban cinema.



Morales Escobar remarked to ACN that the idea came from the top management and the said Information Center, where graphic designer Javier González Borbolla was tasked with the project, which he will talk about in a coming video describing the new logo that will be featured in all audiovisual materials from now on.