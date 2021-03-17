Cuban Film Institute Marks 62 Birthday





Havana, March 16 (ACN) With a new identity logo and a large cultural program, the Cuban Film Institute (ICAIC) will mark its 62nd birthday on March 24 under the slogan “Identity and Movement for Cuban Cinema.”



The new logo, developed by Cuban designer Javier Gonzalez, aims at encompassing communication platforms, expressing identification with the institution and at the same time stopping the spread of images foreign to the Institute, though used to represent it at certain occasions in an irrelevant manner, according to Cubacine webpage.



Along with the launch of the logo, the institute will upload onto its Youtube channel “Cine Cubano ICAIC” several Cuban videos about its history. The program also includes the reopening of the symbolic Charles Chaplin movie theater in Havana after a capital refurbishing.



Other cultural initiatives include a virtual poster exhibit related to Cuban cinema and the launching of a documentary film entitled: “Hugs will Come Back” by movie maker Jonal Cosculluela.



The Film Institute festivities will be joined by the Cuban Television with the programming of anthological Cuban movies by outstanding movie makers like Tomas Gutierrez Alea, popularly known as Titon.