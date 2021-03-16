New Latin American Film Foundation announces a master degree in Latin American and Caribbean cinema





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 15 (ACN) The Chair of Latin American and Caribbean Cinema of the New Latin American Cinema Foundation and the University of the Arts (ISA) call for the Master's Degree in Latin American and Caribbean Cinema.



As published in the Cubacine website, one of the goals of this master's program is to train researchers with an interdisciplinary vision, capable of combining historical, socio-cultural, esthetic and political perspectives, in connection with the processes of production and circulation of contemporary cinema and audiovisuals.



It is also to approach the study of the cinematographies of the region as an inseparable part of the processes of cultural, political and social transformation of which they are, at the same time, origin and result.



It has three lines of research, first, Cinema and Critical Thinking in Latin America and the Caribbean: political evolution, aesthetic proposals, themes and subjects of view.



The second line is Production, Circulation and Public Policies of Cinema and Audiovisuals in Latin America and the Caribbean, and finally, the third, Cinema and Subalternities in Latin America and the Caribbean: indigenous and community cinema and proposals of gender, racialities and ethnicities.



Applicants must be university graduates and foreigners who have not obtained their higher education (university) degree in a Cuban center, and are interested in registering, must present the original degree legalized in the country where it was obtained, at the Cuban consulate there.

They must also have professional experience, research experience or work experience related to the topics of the Master's program, as well as a fluent Spanish and English (reading), and if required, an interview (online or in person, depending on their place of residence).