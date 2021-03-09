Santiago Álvarez in Memoriam closes its virtual doors





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) The 19th Santiago Álvarez in Memoriam International Documentary Film Festival ends today, on 102nd anniversary of the renowned Cuban filmmaker’s birth.



The closing remarks of the event chairperson, Santiago’s widow Lázara Herrera, will be followed by a number of screenings that include the documentary 79 Primaveras (1969) about the Vietnamese people’s centuries-old struggle against multiple empires that continuously tried to conquer them.



In the section devoted to films from previous Festivals, the organizing committee chose the first ever Best Young Group award-winning material Hasta Santiago y... (2000), a 12-minute tribute to Santiago Alvarez’s Noticiero ICAIC Latinoamericano.



The YouTube channels and Facebook and Instagram pages of the Cuban Film Institute (ICAIC), Cubacine, the Ministry of Culture and the Santiago Álvarez Office will offer Noticiero 626, released on September 27, 1973, about Fidel Castro's trip to North and South Vietnam and his meetings with people in those and other countries such as Laos and Cambodia.



Finally, Cuban TV channel Multivisión will show some of the most outstanding materials screened throughout the week.