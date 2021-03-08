Diaz-Canel congratulates artists and intellectuals awarded with Alejo Carpentier medal





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba, congratulated artists and intellectuals who were awarded the Alejo Carpentier Medal for their contributions to national culture.



The congratulations of the Cuban president, which appears in his official Twitter account, is addressed to writers Nancy Morejón and Reinaldo González, as well as essayists Víctor Fowler and Enrique Ubieta.



Díaz-Canel also recognized the work of filmmaker Víctor Casaus and actors Osvaldo Doimeadiós, Carlos Benito Padrón, Corina Mestre, Amada Morado and Diana Rosa Suárez.



Musicians David Álvarez and David Blanco complete the list of the 12 artists and intellectuals awarded the Alejo Carpentier Medal for their outstanding trajectory in favor of the development of the nation's culture.



The Alejo Carpentier Medal is a proposal of the Ministry of Culture, which recognizes the work of those who have an active and outstanding work linked to the development and enrichment of the national culture.