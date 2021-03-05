More online screenings in the Santiago Álvarez in Memoriam Festival





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 4 (ACN) The 19th International Documentary Festival Santiago Alvarez in Memoriam, held online, has more attractions to offer this Thursday in the YouTube channels of the Cuban Film Institute (ICAIC), Cubacine, the Ministry of Culture, and the Santiago Álvarez Office itself, as well as in their Facebook and Instagram pages.



They include Sara Gómez’s documentary I'll Go to Santiago, about the essence of people in the city of Santiago de Cuba, and the XVII Festival Grand Prize- winner Born in Gambia, made by the Spaniard Natxo Leuza Fernández, about what happens to a homeless child whose brother was accused of witchcraft and burned alive in front of him.



The theoretical event of the day will be led by experienced filmmaker Belkis Vega, who will talk about Santiago Alvarez's contributions to documentary cinema, whereas the ICAIC Latin American News program will give us a real gem dedicated to Vietnam, namely a 9-minute-long material made in 1968 with six reports, including one about Ho Chi Minh’s birthplace and Vietnamese people’s fight for liberation.



Visual artist Raciel Feria designed the trophy and plaques for the winners of the Festival and designer Arnulfo Rodríguez created the promotional poster and visual aids.