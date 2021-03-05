Raciel Feria keeps creating awards in honor of Santiago Alvarez





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 4 (ACN) Visual artist Raciel Feria, one of the greatest ceramists in Cuba, is always absorbed in his ideas and tasks as coordinator of the Community Project Pensando en Nos-Otros (Thinking of Ourselves—and Others), sponsored by the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba and the National Council of Houses of Culture. However, ranking high among his satisfactions is the trophy that annual winners of the Santiago Alvarez in Memoriam International Documentary Festival (not competitive this year).



“Based on one of the prizes awarded to Santiago, we thought it fit to make something that was neither too big nor too fragile. We came up with the idea of making a 20x10 cm film camera as a symbol of this event,” he told ACN.



“The challenge has always been how to change it every year without losing its relationship with the theme of the Festival. (…) We go about every project as a challenge turned pleasure, because working for the Festival alongside those whose love makes it possible is truly a great honor,” he added.



Feria regrets that he never met Santiago Álvarez, but he has always enjoyed his work. He claims to be happy as well that such a Festival was organized as a tribute to Santiago.



“Our Community Project is honored to deliver each year an artistic product that complements the meaning of the awards,” he remarked.



Pensando… has also been forced to postpone many activities for the sake of health. “But we are hopeful to resume work very soon.”



Recognized as one of the most prestigious Cuban ceramists, Raciel Feria holds the Distinction for Cuban Culture, the Olga Alonso Award of the National Council of Culture Houses, and commendations such as La Giraldilla, La Gitana Tropical and the Raúl Gómez García medal, among many other well-deserved recognitions.