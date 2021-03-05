Díaz-Canel mourns decease of renowned Cuban filmmaker





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 4 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez posted today on Twitter his regret about the passing of photographer Raúl Pérez Ureta, whom he described as one of the great artists of Cuban cinema whose sensitive and expert vision is already immortal.



On Wednesday, the Cuban Film Institute (ICAIC) reported the death in this city of Raul Perez Ureta, whose work prevails in films such as Amor Vertical (Arturo Sotto, 1997), Madagascar, Suite Habana and Insumisas (by Fernando Perez).

He was also a professor at the International Film and Television School of San Antonio de los Baños (EICTV) and member of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC) and of the Union of Cuban Journalists (UPEC).