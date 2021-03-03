Documentary Film Festival dedicated to Santiago Alvarez





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) The 19th edition of the International Documentary Festival Santiago Alvarez in Memoriam, in honor of the distinguished Cuban filmmaker—dedicated this year to Vietnamese cinema and to our strong links with that country—kicks off Wednesday via online and the Cuban TV channel Multivisión.



Following the opening session, led by Lázara Herrera, chair of the event and director of the Santiago Álvarez Office of the Cuban Film Institute (ICAIC), there will be a screening of El Drama de Nixon ([Nixon’s Drama] (1971), a 10-minute film about the American invasion of Laos as part of the Yankee interference during the hard years of the Vietnam War.



A sample of materials shown in previous years is available in the YouTube channels and the Facebook and Instagram pages of ICAIC, Cubacine, the Ministry of Culture and the Santiago Alvarez Office.



Among the works included in the Festival are They Say I´m Your Teacher, produced in 2019 by American filmmakers Catherine Murphy and Lucy Massie-Phenix, the story of an African-American South Carolina beautician (Bernice Robinson) who was the first teacher in the so-called "citizenship education schools" that taught literacy in order to pass voter registration requirements in the during the mid-1950s and 1960s. Their work helped to set the stage for the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s



The first award-winning film in the history of the Festival will also be screened: La Chivichana, made in 2000 by TV Serrana founder Waldo Ramírez de la Rivera, currently the General Director of Cuban Television. Likewise, viewers will be able to watch ICAIC Latin American Newsreel 376, of September 4, 1967, dedicated to the solidarity with our Vietnamese brothers and sisters and to the World Underwater Hunting Championship.