Cuban becomes first woman to receive Ibermúsicas Award for choral composition





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 2 (ACN) Choral director and music producer Beatriz Corona received on Monday the Ibermúsicas Award for Choral Composition, becoming the first woman ever to receive this award.



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 2 (ACN) Choral director and music producer Beatriz Corona received on Monday the Ibermúsicas Award for Choral Composition, becoming the first woman ever to receive this award.

The news was announced this morning at the Cuban Institute of Music (ICM), which was a surprise for the winner herself, who was invited to the place but without knowing what would happen.





Another award for Cuba and more in these times, I am happy and happy for women, and women composers in Cuba, to join these programs and fight for their spaces, said Corona.





She added that it is very good for the instructors to be considered and for women to win their place as creators. She also shared details about the work with which she participated in the contest.

Of the more than 150 proposals submitted among all the Ibermúsicas member countries, hers stood out, among other things, for the use of texts by Cuban Apostle José Martí.

It is an original work, a set of five pieces for mixed choir, on texts by Martí, he said, and further explained that they are composed from rhythmic elements of Cuban music, specifically, genres such as habanera, guajira, son and danzon, always using absolutely tonal, lyrical music.

Cuba has been a member of the Ibermúsicas Program since 2016, and during these years Cuban artists such as Alejandro Falcón, Eme Alfonso, Ivette Letuse, Verónica Cruz have been laureates, and Argelia Fragoso, Liuba María Hevia, among others, have participated as jurors.





Carole Fernández Martínez, director of Producciones Colibrí and representative of Cuba in Ibermúsicas, recognizes that this is a first time award in this category (choral composition), since for the first time a Cuban participates in the jury (Digna Guerra), it is the first time that a woman is awarded, and the same happens with a Cuban in general.





As a composer, arranger, choral conductor and music producer, Beatriz Corona has a career that places her as one of the most solid and prestigious composers of Choral Music in Cuba.